Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

The Suez Canal is Saudi crude’s costlier alternative route to Asia

Jul 28, 2026, 10:36am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ship moves through the Suez Canal on July 31, 2026.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

With the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb disrupted, Saudi Arabia’s crude has one last exit: Egypt’s Suez Canal. But the detour is costly: Reuters estimated the longer route adds about $2.5 million in shipping costs per journey to Asia, stretching a typical voyage to Taiwan from 19 to 48 days via Suez, the Mediterranean, and around the Cape of Good Hope.

The Suez Canal is also a bottleneck. Very Large Crude Carriers — the workhorses of Saudi Arabia’s export fleet — are too big to sail through fully laden. Instead, barrels must be offloaded and pumped through Egypt’s Sumed pipeline before being reloaded in the Mediterranean. Israel’s Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline is the other Red Sea-Mediterranean link: In the past, moving Saudi crude through that would have been “unthinkable,” writes Bloomberg’s Javier Blas, but “desperate times may call for desperate measures.”

Mohammed Sergie
AD