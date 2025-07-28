Ghana’s bank plans to license crypto trading

Ghana’s central bank plans to license cryptocurrency platforms to capture digital asset transactions in the formal economy.

The bank is finalizing a regulatory framework to send to parliament by September, Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama told Bloomberg. He said the proposed law would help the West African country boost cross-border trade, attract investment, and collect financial data. Crypto transactions in the country from July 2023 to June 2024 stood at $3 billion, an analyst told the outlet.

Only registered exchanges and wallet providers will be allowed to operate under the proposals. The platforms will also be required to maintain minimum capital thresholds and report suspicious transactions. The planned regulation will position Ghana alongside South Africa and Nigeria, which have both taken steps toward regulating digital assets.