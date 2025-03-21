Nigeria says it remains open to crypto despite $80B Binance lawsuit

Nigeria remains open to cryptocurrency companies, its information minister told Semafor, even as the government pursues an $80 billion lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Abuja filed the multibillion-dollar legal action against Binance last month over economic losses it says were caused by the firm’s operations in the country, months after it detained one of the company’s US staff members, Tigran Gambaryan, in a money laundering case. Gambaryan was released after eight months of detention and the charges against him dropped. Binance, which ceased all transactions in Nigeria in March 2024, has denied all allegations,

“This is part of the effort to strengthen our laws, not to cripple anybody. We are ensuring that no one comes and operates without regulation,” Nigerian Information Minister Mohammed Idris told Semafor in a wide-ranging interview. “There are other companies operating in the crypto sector in Nigeria, you don’t see them [facing charges].”

AD

Idris added that the government was “really concerned” about the potential use of crypto in financing terrorism, money laundering, and tax evasion. “It is not just Nigeria. Internationally it’s also important to address illicit financial flows. You can’t have a huge amount of transactions that do not meet the operations of financial dealers,” Idris said.