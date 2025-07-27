China unveils its own AI action plan

China on Saturday unveiled a global action plan for artificial intelligence, just days after Washington released an AI policy road map explicitly aimed at securing US dominance over Beijing.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang proposed a new international organization to champion cooperation on AI.

“The two camps are now being formed,” one analyst said: While Beijing voices support for a multilateral approach, the US “wants to build its own camp, very much targeting the rise of China.”

The dual plans reflect rising US-China tech tensions; US President Donald Trump’s deregulatory approach to American AI could push Beijing to double down on its quest for self-reliance and domestic alternatives to Western tech, the South China Morning Post reported.