Trump’s new AI plan prioritizes deregulation

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled an “AI Action Plan” that prioritizes deregulation in a bid to better compete with China.

The new executive orders are in line with his campaign promise to reverse Biden-era directives oriented around AI safety. The hands-off approach, if implemented, would “give Silicon Valley’s most powerful companies even more leeway to grow,” Wired wrote.

Even as Trump’s orders mark a break from his predecessor’s approach, “flip-flops can go both ways, and tech companies may have to grapple with another reversal if Democrats win the presidency in 2028,” Semafor’s Rachyl Jones wrote. The whiplash for Big Tech will persist as companies navigate a patchwork of state-level laws.