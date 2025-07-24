Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Trump’s new AI plan prioritizes deregulation

Jul 24, 2025, 6:15am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump
Kent Nishimura/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled an “AI Action Plan” that prioritizes deregulation in a bid to better compete with China.

The new executive orders are in line with his campaign promise to reverse Biden-era directives oriented around AI safety. The hands-off approach, if implemented, would “give Silicon Valley’s most powerful companies even more leeway to grow,” Wired wrote.

Even as Trump’s orders mark a break from his predecessor’s approach, “flip-flops can go both ways, and tech companies may have to grapple with another reversal if Democrats win the presidency in 2028,” Semafor’s Rachyl Jones wrote. The whiplash for Big Tech will persist as companies navigate a patchwork of state-level laws.

J.D. Capelouto
AD