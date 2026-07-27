Exclusive / Senate Democrat’s new bills would restrict AI-powered ads and paid influencers

A flood of paid, unlabeled influencer marketing and AI-produced political ads has prompted a Senate Democrat to look at new restrictions on political advertising online.

On Monday, California Sen. Adam Schiff plans to introduce two new bills that would attempt to illuminate who is paying influencers for political speech online and restrict AI-generated likenesses of politicians.

The Promoting Authenticity with Influencer Disclaimers Act would amend the Federal Election Campaign Act to require labels on some posts from influencers paid for by political committees. If passed, the legislation would mandate “audiovisual or audio-only content” explicitly state whether it was paid for by a political committee.

The second bill, the AI Ads Act, would prohibit what Schiff’s office described as “fraudulent misrepresentation of political candidates or committees through content generated by artificial intelligence.” The bill, which Schiff first introduced as a member of the House of Representatives in 2024, would update existing rules that ban impersonation of candidates to include AI-generated content, and would tighten restrictions around damaging fraudulent content.