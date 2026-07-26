India’s Modi is dealt a rare defeat by youth protesters

Weeks of youth-led protests forced the resignation of India’s education minister, a rare concession from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Fueled by the leak of a national medical school entrance exam, the demonstrations quickly evolved into a broader campaign over youth unemployment and stagnant job prospects, with the satirical Cockroach Janta Party harnessing social media and comedy to tap into youth frustration.

After Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, the CJP called off nationwide protests, claiming victory — a public setback for Modi, a leader long seen as politically untouchable.

The movement has put Modi on the defensive, but as The Hindu noted, the question now is “whether the humour and anger that built the Cockroach Janta Party can hold together.”