Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

India’s Modi is dealt a rare defeat by youth protesters

Jul 26, 2026, 6:15pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Supporters of India’s Cockroach Janta Party celebrate after India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned
Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Weeks of youth-led protests forced the resignation of India’s education minister, a rare concession from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Fueled by the leak of a national medical school entrance exam, the demonstrations quickly evolved into a broader campaign over youth unemployment and stagnant job prospects, with the satirical Cockroach Janta Party harnessing social media and comedy to tap into youth frustration.

After Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, the CJP called off nationwide protests, claiming victory — a public setback for Modi, a leader long seen as politically untouchable.

The movement has put Modi on the defensive, but as The Hindu noted, the question now is “whether the humour and anger that built the Cockroach Janta Party can hold together.”

Lauren Morganbesser
AD