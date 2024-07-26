Trump warns Netanyahu of ‘third world war’ if he loses US election

Pair use meeting to mend strained relationship

Sources: The Associated Press , Reuters

The pair sought to mend their relationship, which fractured after the Israeli prime minister rejected Trump’s false claim that he won the 2020 election. Netanyahu became one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Biden on his win, leading Trump to lash out: “Bibi could have stayed quiet… He has made a terrible mistake.”

Both leaders “have strong political interests in getting past their differences,” the Associated Press reported, noting that Republicans want to show their loyalty to the US ally and Israel needs the US’s continued support. At the meeting, Trump dismissed suggestions of tension. “We have a very good relationship,” he said, adding that “I was very good to Israel, better than any president’s ever been.”