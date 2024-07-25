Semafor Signals
Harris meets with Israel’s Netanyahu for first time as presumptive nominee
Insights from The Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Politico
The News
Vice President Kamala Harris met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday, their first encounter since Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Harris was expected to try and walk a line between affirming Israel’s right to security and Palestinians’ right to be free from Israeli aggression, an aide told NBC News. The pair were also expected to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Biden met with Netanyahu separately earlier Thursday afternoon, and the Israeli leader will also meet Donald Trump in Florida on Friday.
SIGNALS
Speech snub could show daylight between Harris and Biden
Harris’ decision to miss Netanyahu’s Wednesday address to Congress for Zeta Phi Beta sorority’s convention in Indianapolis was an “unmistakable” snub to Israel, Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead wrote. But it also fueled speculation that Harris and Biden aren’t on the same page when it comes to the war in Gaza; Harris has taken care not to contradict Biden on foreign policy, but the Journal reported that she has “pushed the envelope” on the administration’s Israel-Gaza messaging. She is seen as more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause than Biden, and her decision to skip Bibi’s address could “further solidify support from young, minority and more progressive voters,” The Hill reported.
Democrats’ presumptive nominee seems poised to lean left on Israel
Some observers noted that while Harris’ foreign-policy stances aren’t yet clear, she seems inclined to align herself with the more progressive elements of the Democratic Party and could make US support for Israel more conditional. However, aides and allies insist that Harris and Biden are only rhetorically different on Israel — the substance is the same. Despite Harris’ vocal concerns about the plight of Palestinians, current and former US officials and analysts told Politico that her policy toward Israel isn’t expected to differ all that much from Biden’s. As Politico’s Nahal Toosi put it: “Harris may not be the savior on Gaza some Dems want.”
Harris’ Israel strategy expected to sharpen in coming days
Aides to Harris indicated that her Israel strategy would become clearer after her meeting with Netanyahu. People close to the vice president said she would try to offer clarity on the complex situation, “instead of getting caught up in a garbled attempt to please everyone by not saying anything,” CNN reported. But, as Vox noted, there’s no guarantee that the posture Harris takes toward Israel during the campaign would match her administration’s stance once in office.