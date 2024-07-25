Harris meets with Israel’s Netanyahu for first time as presumptive nominee

Democrats’ presumptive nominee seems poised to lean left on Israel

Sources: The Wall Street Journal , CNN , Politico

Some observers noted that while Harris’ foreign-policy stances aren’t yet clear, she seems inclined to align herself with the more progressive elements of the Democratic Party and could make US support for Israel more conditional. However, aides and allies insist that Harris and Biden are only rhetorically different on Israel — the substance is the same. Despite Harris’ vocal concerns about the plight of Palestinians, current and former US officials and analysts told Politico that her policy toward Israel isn’t expected to differ all that much from Biden’s. As Politico’s Nahal Toosi put it: “Harris may not be the savior on Gaza some Dems want.”