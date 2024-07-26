Events Newsletters
Caroline Anders
Updated Jul 26, 2024, 6:35am EDT
North America

Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama attend an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The News

Former US President Barack Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee on Friday.

Writing in a joint statement with his wife Michelle, he said that her candidacy comes “at a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.”

The Obamas said they had been in touch with Harris by phone to offer their support. “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president said.

Obama’s endorsement came after speculation over why he didn’t immediately throw his support behind the Democrats’ presumptive nominee when US President Joe Biden bowed out of the race on Sunday.

One person close to Obama said he didn’t want to overshadow Biden’s Wednesday night Oval Office address, while another said the former president wanted his endorsement to stand as its own moment.

Speaking to The New York Times after Biden endorsed Harris on Sunday, a source familiar with Obama’s decision to hold back his endorsement said that it was motivated by his desire to unite the party around whomever won the most support from Democrats as a whole.

