Biden on ending his reelection campaign: ‘I love my country’

US President Joe Biden gave his first address to the nation Wednesday since dropping his bid for reelection and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the job instead.

“I revere this office, but I love my country,” Biden said. He said he had come to realize it was time to “pass the torch to the next generation” to preserve democracy and “unite the nation.”

The Democratic party had turned on Biden, urging him to step back as a candidate for months. Now he is facing Republican calls to resign from the presidency as well. However, he signaled his intention to work for the remainder of his term.

The sweeping speech touted his legislative record, including the CHIPS and Science Act, climate change legislation, his work with NATO, and building up American infrastructure and manufacturing.

“We’ve come so far from my inauguration,” the president said.

Through the speech, he came back to a theme of democracy under threat and implored voters to unite to protect it.