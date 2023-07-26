The Ron DeSantis campaign’s rocky reboot continues

Ron DeSantis’ campaign manager Generra Peck appears safe in her job — for now, sources tell Semafor, despite a new round of firings and another controversy over a far-right meme video linked to the campaign.

Outside observers are less convinced anyone is off-limits, particularly after the campaign confirmed on Tuesday that 38 total staffers — nearly one-third of his original team — had been let go in recent weeks as the governor continues to downsize amid troubling poll numbers and a high burn rate. Peck, who has faced blame internally over the bloated team, said in a statement the moves were meant “to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden.”

Among those fired, as Semafor first reported, was Nate Hochman, a prominent young conservative who faced media scrutiny in recent weeks after sharing pro-DeSantis meme videos on the heels of a strange and widely discussed anti-LGBT video that the New York Times traced to a DeSantis campaign staffer. Axios later reported that one of the newer videos Hochman shared, which made prominent use of a symbol adopted by fascists, was secretly made by Hochman himself.