Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's 53-year-old son, has been charged with two tax misdemeanors of failing to pay federal tax and one firearm felony of unlawful possession a gun while addicted to a substance, according to U.S. District Court filing.

He has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to the two tax charges and will enter a probation agreement on the firearm charge, per the filing.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.