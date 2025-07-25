Senegal’s power struggle deepens debt crisis

A growing power struggle between Senegal’s president and prime minister threatens the government’s efforts to address the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

A credit downgrade by ratings agency S&P this month was already making it difficult for Dakar to tap international capital markets after support from the International Monetary Fund was frozen last year. Francophone West Africa’s second-largest economy also faces soaring borrowing costs months after an audit suggested the public purse was in a much worse state than previously thought.

Now strains have appeared in relations between the architects of the current government just as the 15-month-old administration faces its biggest challenge yet. In a speech on July 10, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko accused President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, his former political protégé, of failing to defend him from “unjust attacks” and “insidious obstacles.”

In the speech to his party, the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF), Sonko said: “Senegal doesn’t face a crisis — it has an authority problem.” And, referring specifically to Faye, he added: “Either he fixes it, or he lets me fix it.” The premier also lambasted the civil service and judiciary in the address.

