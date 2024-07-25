Semafor Signals
A new generation of weight loss drugs could radically change healthcare
Insights from BBC, Wired, Fortune, and Nature
The News
Pharma companies are rushing to get the next generation of weight-loss drugs to market.
Ozempic, which has become synonymous with these types of injectable drugs used to treat diabetes and for weight loss, has made its manufacturer Novo Nordisk Europe’s most valuable company. The overwhelming success of these drugs, most of which are in shortage, is pushing more pharma companies to develop their own versions for a slice of the massive pie — the market could reach an estimated $150 billion by 2033.
Three firms — Novo, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer — are working on weight-loss pills, rather than injections, making them easier to consume and store; others are developing drugs that target different biochemical pathways, in the hopes that they will be even more effective.
SIGNALS
More competition and drugs in pill form could expand access
The “duopoly” of the weight-loss drug market — dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly — is changing. More competition will likely make the drugs more affordable for US patients who can’t spend up to $1,350 per month. Swathes of potential patients who are afraid of injecting the drug or experiencing strong side effects, The Telegraph noted. “It’s an extraordinarily exciting and busy time in the field of obesity,” one doctor told WIRED.
For Pfizer, a weight-loss pill could reduce investor pressure
For Pfizer, successfully developing its own weight-loss drug could prove a boon; its CEO has been struggling to prove to investors that the company can recover from its post-pandemic slowdown, Fortune noted. T Sales were down 20% in the first quarter of 2024 and its stock recently hit the lowest point in a decade, as demand for COVID-19 vaccines dwindled and its RSV vaccine underperformed. Investors believe that Pfizer can begin recovering by entering the weight-loss market. Earlier this month, the company released the long-anticipated results of a 20-person trial for its weight-loss pill, but was cautious about sharing details and claiming victory.
GLP-1 drugs may be effective for much more than weight loss
While drugs like Ozempic — which function by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone associated with hunger — have been officially approved for use in weight loss and diabetes treatment, some studies suggest they may be effective in treating other diseases, too. UK regulators approved Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy to help reduce cardiovascular risk in overweight and obese people, the BBC reported. Studies published in Nature also show it potentially could reduce the risk of kidney failure and death for patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease; improve metabolic issues caused by medication in people with HIV; and reduce inflammation in organs like the brain, raising hopes for future new uses.