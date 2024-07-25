A new generation of weight loss drugs could radically change healthcare

GLP-1 drugs may be effective for much more than weight loss

Sources: BBC , Nature

While drugs like Ozempic — which function by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone associated with hunger — have been officially approved for use in weight loss and diabetes treatment, some studies suggest they may be effective in treating other diseases, too. UK regulators approved Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy to help reduce cardiovascular risk in overweight and obese people, the BBC reported. Studies published in Nature also show it potentially could reduce the risk of kidney failure and death for patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease; improve metabolic issues caused by medication in people with HIV; and reduce inflammation in organs like the brain, raising hopes for future new uses.