Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy approved in China as weight-loss drug race heats up

Chinese firms are developing new weight-loss drugs

Sources: Financial Times , The Wall Street Journal

The diabetes drug market in China is expected to double in the next six years to more than $23 billion, the Financial Times wrote. Novo Nordisk’s patent for Wegovy is set to expire in 2026 in the country, so the Chinese companies that are already working to develop biosimilar drugs, as well as improved weight-loss drugs, could take a fifth of the country’s growing market by 2033, financial company Nomura estimated. Biotech group Innovent already has the right to a molecule developed in partnership with Eli Lilly that has shown promising results in early clinical trials, and Chinese regulators have approved two Chinese-made drugs that work in a similar way to Wegovy, The Wall Street Journal reported.