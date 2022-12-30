China's U.S. ambassador expected to be appointed foreign minister

The speed and trajectory of Qin’s rise within the Chinese Communist Party is in some ways unprecedented, and reflects his closeness to President Xi Jinping. Most of China’s diplomats work their way up through the regional departments in China’s sprawling and regimented foreign ministry. Qin took a different track, serving as the ministry’s chief of protocol, a position in which he oversaw much of Xi’s interactions with U.S. and other global leaders.

Much of the job involved overseeing ceremony — deciding the venues for major events and deciding who sat where — learning first-hand what Xi’s preferences were, how he thought and reacted to leaders, and what his driving passions were. At the ruling party’s most recent congress, Qin became the first former chief protocol officer ever appointed to the powerful Central Committee. “Leader Xi trusts him,” said the foreign ministry source I spoke with.

His relationship with Washington has been frosty at times, but has recently undergone a bit of a thaw in recent months as the Biden administration has tried to calm tensions with China.

The White House kept Qin at arms length when he first arrived in DC during 2022, blocking him from senior-level meetings and policy discussions — or even schmoozing — with any branch of federal government. Kurt Campbell, a deputy assistant to the President acknowledged to be Biden’s czar of Indo-Pacific policy at the National Security Council, had a confrontational meeting with Qin in which Campbell said the time for “cooperation” between the countries was over and that this was now a time for “competition.” (You could say America assigned its own wolf to meet another)

But after President Biden’s meeting with Xi in Bali, which many credit with diffusing growing pressure in the relationship over Taiwan and human rights concerns, U.S. intelligence assessed that Qin would likely be elevated to foreign minister. After that point some of the highest level doors in the U.S. government began to open, leading to facetime with Yellen and Blinken.

I have formally interviewed Qin twice, once for Al Jazeera and again recently at Semafor’s Africa Summit. Both times he outlined China’s qualms with the U.S. on controversial issues such Taiwan, competition over technology, and human rights. But he also laid out opportunities for “win-win partnerships” between China and the U.S. on climate, trade, mutual business interests, and other tracks.

During our Africa Summit chat, Qin gently reminded the audience that China doesn’t plan to cede any of its global influence. He pointed out to me that China's foreign minister traditionally travels to Africa in January as their first foreign trip of the year, in order to underscore the continent's place as the "bedrock" of Beijing's foreign policy. In 2023, the trip will have special significance, taking place just a month after Biden hosted the leaders of 49 African nations in Washington in an effort to assert more sway over the region.

In my Al Jazeera interview with him, Qin tried to frame America’s relationship to China with an analogy to the musical “Hamilton.”

“Burr lamented what he had done killing Hamilton and said maybe there was room enough in the world for both Burr and Hamilton,” he said. “Maybe there is room enough in the world for both China and the U.S.” What Qin didn’t tell me was whether he saw China as Burr or as Hamilton.