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Exclusive / DSCC shuns Democratic candidate in Montana

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Jul 24, 2026, 5:20am EDT
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Seth Bodnar, Alani Bankhead, and Kurt Alme
Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images via Reuters; Alani Bankhead for US Senate; Screenshot/YouTube/Kurt Alme for U.S. Senate

Alani Bankhead, the Democratic nominee in Montana’s Senate race, bashed the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee this week for its “absolute lack of support” and said “it’s not too late” for the DSCC to get behind her campaign against Republican Kurt Alme and independent Seth Bodnar.

That’s not going to happen.

DSCC executive director Devan Barber told Semafor that “the DSCC partners with viable campaigns who have a path to victory, which Ms. Bankhead does not.”

The DSCC did not comment directly on Bodnar, but by traditional metrics he’s the more viable candidate: He’s raised more than $3 million so far and has nearly $1 million on hand; Bankhead has raised only $58,000 thus far. But Bankhead creates a problem for Bodnar by splitting the anti-Alme vote.

There’s debate over either candidate dropping out to give one a better chance to beat a Republican.

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