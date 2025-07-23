Trump on Wednesday unveiled his long-awaited AI Action Plan, a national strategy accompanied by a trio of executive orders meant to replace his predecessor’s safety-first directives. The new roadmap focuses on deregulation and industry growth to better compete against China.

In response, left-center policy think tank Third Way published an AI agenda for Democratic leaders, which it shared first with Semafor. “There’s a lot of people who [think] that Democrats in Congress don’t have a very good sense of what the party wants or should want on AI,” Third Way’s AI policy advisor Mike Sexton told Semafor. “This agenda is trying to lay out a vision, giving [them] the tools to work with industry to move things forward.”

The framework paints Democrats as too pessimistic about AI, while it says Republicans prioritize deregulation over risk assessment. But there’s alignment between the parties on regulating deepfake pornography and synthetic child abuse material, which could kickstart a series of legislative actions, Sexton said. Third Way’s report also said Democrats should work on initiatives like allocating federal land to build data centers, attracting foreign AI talent, and adopting robots for government services like parks management and public sanitation.

More than 80 labor, civil rights, and other groups cosigned their own response to Trump’s AI agenda, naming it the “People’s AI Action Plan.” The six-sentence statement calls for prioritizing the needs of American people over Big Tech lobbyists, though it doesn’t offer any specific policy guidance.