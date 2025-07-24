Events Email Briefings
Republicans plan a summer of megabill salesmanship

Jul 24, 2025, 5:44am EDT
Mike Johnson holds a press gaggle
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The House has started its month-long summer break, which Republicans see as a critical opportunity to sell their tax-and-spending bill to voters as Democrats hit them hard over its cuts to social safety nets.

Half a dozen lawmakers told Semafor they have already made plans to appear on local radio stations, host telephone town halls, and more as they seek to address constituents’ concerns with the sweeping legislation and drive home its merits — including when it comes to Medicaid cuts, which the left has identified as a potent argument against the bill.

“The status quo was not acceptable,” Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., said. “The abuse that was rampant in so many places is documented, right? And so how in the world do we not address that? That seems like a misalignment of priorities in my mind.”

Eleanor Mueller
