Salman Rushdie’s attacker charged with supporting terrorist group Hezbollah

Feds could argue Iran incited violence

Sources: Semafor , Axios , ABC News

While Tehran denied any involvement in the weeks after the attack, Iranian religious leaders praised Matar for seeking to carry out the fatwa. Even if Iran played no operational role in the attack on Rushdie, Semafor reported last month that federal prosecutors could argue Iranian officials and groups were guilty of inciting violence; the State Department sanctioned Iran’s 15 Khordad Foundation, which is connected to Iran’s supreme leader, in October 2022 for issuing bounties on Rushdie. Matar’s legal team anticipated the terror charges and sought to reach a settlement to reduce his overall prison sentence, but Matar rejected that deal earlier this month. The case is expected to go to trial in September.