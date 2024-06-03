Salman Rushdie’s alleged assailant seeks plea deal with US

Hadi Matar, the man accused of nearly fatally stabbing British-American writer Salman Rushdie, is negotiating a plea agreement with both US state and federal prosecutors that could shed light on whether a foreign government or terrorist organization was involved in the attack, officials involved in the case told Semafor.

Matar is scheduled to go on trial for attempted murder this September in a western New York courthouse not far from the Chautauqua Institution where Rushdie was assaulted while giving a speech in August 2022 at a summer cultural festival. But federal prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office are separately investigating whether Matar, 26, was part of a broader conspiracy to assassinate the writer, according to lawyers and US officials involved in the case. The revolutionary founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei, issued a fatwa, or religious decree, in 1989, calling for Rushdie’s death on the grounds that his novel, The Satanic Verses, was blasphemous against Islam.

The Department of Justice has yet to file a separate terrorism charge against Matar. But his legal team is anticipating one and has been ramping up efforts in recent months to reach a comprehensive settlement with both state and federal prosecutors in a bid to reduce his overall prison sentence, the officials said. Such an agreement could provide answers to whether an outside actor was involved in the attack.

“There have been some efforts to try to resolve the matter that’s been promoted by the defense. There is some potential for that, we’ll see,” Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who’s prosecuting the murder case, told Semafor. “But from my standpoint, it has always been…you really want to convict one way or the other on the top charge. We’re going to advocate for the maximum sentence available under our laws.”

Matar’s attorney, Nathaniel Barone, signaled his client’s desire to reach a comprehensive settlement during a May 10 legal proceeding at the Chautauqua County courthouse. “They’re looking at it from a whole different perspective,” Barone said of the federal government’s investigation into the attack on Rushdie, and why the public defender is interested in a settlement. “Any statute you’re dealing with federally could be terrorist-based, and the exposure is much more significant for my client than the state charges.”

Schmidt said he’s conferring with Rushdie about whether the Booker Prize winner would accept a plea deal with Matar. But the writer hasn’t given a firm answer yet. The DA said he’s currently planning to seek the maximum sentence for Matar at trial, which would likely range between 25 to 32 years. But a complex negotiation would likely be needed with federal prosecutors to calculate how any terrorism-related charge would weigh on Matar’s sentencing.

“I’m not sure where he’s at. I think, you know, it’s obviously very emotional,” Schmidt said of Rushdie. “He’s sort of considering his options.” A representative for Rushdie didn’t respond to Semafor’s request for comment.

Schmidt said it’s unclear what Matar could provide federal prosecutors as part of an agreement. He pleaded innocent in 2022 to the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Neither the DoJ or FBI have commented on the result of the federal investigation or if they’ve found ties between the attack on Rushdie and foreign actors.



