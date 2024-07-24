Kenya’s Ruto ropes opposition into his cabinet amid protests

Kenyan President William Ruto plans to hand control of several key ministries to allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga as part of his response to mass protests that have rocked his government.

Ruto dismissed nearly his entire cabinet at the height of the protests against proposed tax hikes and government corruption. He has since nominated ministers for his new cabinet and called upon individuals close to Odinga, whom he defeated in the 2022 presidential election.

Senior members of Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party were among those nominated for ministerial roles on Wednesday. The ODM’s chairman, John Mbadi, was named National Treasury cabinet secretary, putting him at the helm of the economy. Other Odinga allies were placed in charge of the energy and petroleum ministry and the mining portfolio.

Other parties in the Odinga-led Azimio opposition coalition had previously distanced themselves from plans to join the Ruto cabinet, arguing it would be a betrayal of the youth protesters who continue to demand for Ruto’s resignation.

Several cabinet secretaries that had been dismissed were announced as ministerial nominees on Wednesday, albeit for different roles. Last week, the president named his first 11 nominees, which included people he dismissed a week earlier. The move was widely criticized by protesters.

The president has yet to nominate a new attorney general or a cabinet secretary for the East African Community.

Ruto’s new nominees still need to be vetted by parliament.