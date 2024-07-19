Kenya’s Ruto starts rebuilding cabinet after mass sacking

NAIROBI — Kenya’s President William Ruto has nominated his first batch of new ministers after firing nearly his entire cabinet last week amid pressure from mass protests.

Of the 11 individuals named by Ruto on Friday, six were among those he dismissed, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. Rebecca Miano, formerly Trade Cabinet Secretary, was named attorney general.

Others appointed in the new cabinet are a mix of professionals from various sectors with much more lowkey political profiles. Ruto’s picks will still need to be vetted by parliament.

AD

Ruto said the reconstituted cabinet would be tasked with getting the country back on track. He announced plans to present a new roadmap next week including timelines and goals for the cabinet, to address job creation, public debt management, and accountability.