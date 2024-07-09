Trump’s ‘national conservative’ allies plot a revenge administration

As NatCon kicked off, Trump and his campaign were moving to separate the candidate from the conservatives whose rhetoric might worry swing voters.

On Saturday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he knew “nothing” about Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s plan to staff and craft executive actions for a second Trump administration — led by policymakers who worked for Trump and saw him stymied by bureaucrats. On Monday, the Republican National Committee rammed through a revised platform that dropped specific language about abortion and entitlement reform that Trump disagreed with, and that the campaign saw as politically risky.

None of that worried the crowds at the Capital Hilton. Trump administration veterans mingled with conservative writers and think tankers who had conquered the old “Bush-Romney” Republican Party. When Joe Biden was mentioned at all, he was a punchline. When Trump was mentioned, he was a conquering hero who’d have a confident, well-trained movement behind him next year.

“Trump comes back in January, I’ll be on his heels coming back, and I will run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen,” said former ICE director Tom Homan at a panel on immigration policy. “They ain’t seen shit yet. Wait until 2025.”

Stephen Miller, a Trump policy advisor who’d spent the Biden years suing to stop race-conscious programs in the public and private sector, indicted the Democratic Party in a conspiracy to “hide the fact that Joe Biden is a mental vegetative state.” Biden had let the country be “run by secret unnamed Democrat Party interests and staffers for three and a half years, as we inched closer to World War III.” But that party was about to lose the election.

“This is the first conservative conference in memory where we can look around at our country and the world and say: We’re winning,” said Rachel Bovard, a vice president at the Conservative Partnership Institute, founded in the first year of the Trump administration to train the growing MAGA movement. “National conservatives are and must be constitutionalists. But for the constitution to matter again — ever, at all — the right must be prepared to fight on the left’s absolute terms.”

Project 2025 itself was rarely mentioned; a booth set up by the Heritage Foundation, stacked with literature about “training for prospective presidential appointees at all levels,” went unstaffed on Monday and Tuesday.

But Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts repeatedly praised Trump in his remarks to the conference, saying the media had worked to discredit and destroy him, alongside leftists who “imagined themselves the founding fathers and mothers, with varying pronouns.” In 2024, Trump was in a position to save America, with a conservative movement that he’d “revived” since he “came down that escalator” in 2015.

“Libertarians may not like populism, but the left’s new America will erase individual freedom altogether,” said Roberts. “Neo-cons may not like the new right’s prudent foreign policy, but the only alternative are those Death to America chants at pro-Hamas rallies.”

There were disagreements at the conference; Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley used a Monday night speech to defend “Christian nationalism,” while warning that some advocates for the idea had gone too far by pining for a “protestant Franco” and “blood and soil” totalitarianism. The country could be saved without that, and Trump’s criticism of Project 2025 wasn’t a real impediment to the mission.

“I’m not too worried about it,” said Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies. “It was Trump asserting that he’s the one in charge of his own operation.”