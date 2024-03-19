The viral ‘bloodbath’ clip and the rise of the liberal video influencer

The day before the State of the Union, the Biden administration hosted a group of social media influencers to talk strategy. They got a preview of the speech, embargoed until it was delivered; they talked with White House strategist Anita Dunn and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff about the president’s agenda. Two guests in particular, Aaron Rupar and Ron Filipkowski, had the power to drive day-long news cycles with carefully chosen video clips.

“I don’t consider myself all that important, so it was very surprising to me that they all followed me on Twitter,” Filipkowski told Semafor. “It was kind of shocking to me that they paid so much attention to what I did.”

Millions of people pay attention to the Florida-based Filipkowski, the Minnesota-based Rupar, and the anonymous Acyn, a video editor in Los Angeles who works under Filipkowski at the activist liberal news site MeidasTouch. They have a combined 2.3 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, though only Filipkowski pays for a blue check. And their editorial judgments have immense influence on campaign coverage and the political discourse.

That was proven over the weekend when Acyn clipped 17 seconds from Donald Trump’s Saturday rally speech in Ohio — a riff on his plan for a 100% tariff on foreign cars, warning that “if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath.” The text of Acyn’s post quoted Trump, but did not include his comments about the auto industry, enraging Republicans who complained it was misleading. Democrats, meanwhile, leaped to demand news outlets cover it as a major story that underscored Trump’s violent intentions.

The Biden campaign shared a shorter clip of the same moment 58 minutes later, and on Sunday and Monday, Republicans who ventured onto news shows were confronted with a “bloodbath” question, rejecting the premise, but failing to stop its spread.

“Look, I talk in a different format than what the former president does,” South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds told CNN on Sunday, repeatedly resisting an ask to condemn the “bloodbath” language. Some Trump critics on the left and right blanched at the interpretation, but they were outnumbered by Democrats like Hillary Clinton (“What would you say if you saw this in another country?”) — and by the Biden campaign, which cut the clip into a web ad.

“The problem that he ran into with the ‘bloodbath’ thing was that he gave all of these networks a very easy headline and frame,” Rupar told Semafor. Rupar talked frequently with Acyn, over direct messages; after the Ohio speech, he recalled Acyn saying it was “kind of boring,” as he suggested there was a lot of potential content. In the end, Acyn’s “bloodbath” clip drove days of news.

“We compete in that we’re posting a lot of similar stuff for a similar audience,” said Rupar. “But it’s not like it’s some zero-sum game. There’s room for everybody.”

The White House agreed.

“We need to be creative and move fast to contrast the President’s optimistic agenda for the future with the extreme agenda of Republican officials who want to take us back in time,” Dunn said in a statement to Semafor. “Aaron, Ron, and many others are on the front lines of making sure the American people know the truth of what is at stake.”