Russia’s and China’s joint military drills in Asia are making the Pentagon very nervous

Russia and China are stepping up joint military drills in Asia and the Pacific — and their moves are starting to alarm the Pentagon.

On Sunday, Beijing and Moscow completed a massive air and naval exercise in the Sea of Japan, including anti-submarine missions, sea-and-air escort training, and combat games, according to Chinese state media. Leaders said the practice runs were focused on “safeguarding” the region’s maritime transportation — possibly a mocking reference to language Biden administration has used to justify its own growing military presence in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Last month, four Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian Tu-95 bombers conducted joint patrols between Japan and South Korea and further south towards the Philippines and Guam — all bases for American forces. The operation caused both Tokyo and Seoul to scramble fighters to defend their airspace and seemed to be a warning to the leaders of the Quad nations — the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India — who were meeting in Tokyo that week.

American defense officials have said they’re now gauging whether the Chinese and Russian militaries will look to run these sorts of exercises closer to U.S. territory. There are also concerns that the Kremlin may be sharing battlefield data from its war in Ukraine, which involves military operations against U.S. and NATO defense systems, with China.

“As it goes into the Pacific, they have amplified and increased their amount of joint-training, joint-exercises, and joint-demonstrations,” Admiral John Aquilino, commander of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific, said last week at the Aspen Security Forum. “I only see the cooperation getting stronger. And, boy, that’s concerning. That’s a dangerous world.”