What it means: Vietnam bans Barbie movie over South China Sea map

Vietnam banned the movie Barbie, accusing the film of showing “offensive political imagery” relating to Hanoi's long-running territorial dispute with China.

A scene in the film appears to show a map with the so-called “nine-dash line,” a U-shaped section of the South China Sea which China unilaterally claims as part of its territory but that Vietnam — along with the majority of the international community — rejects.

