Trump ducks Supreme Court with new tariffs

The Trump administration rolled out a fresh batch of tariffs Thursday that will take effect when a prior round lapses at midnight, effectively replacing the global levies the Supreme Court struck down earlier this year with permanent duties related to forced labor.

President Donald Trump imposed the expiring tariffs following the February ruling, but the levies had a 150-day time limit that runs out Friday. The latest tariffs, which officials teased in June, will indefinitely apply to 59 countries and the European Union following investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Countries that have implemented bans on forced labor will be tariffed at 10%, while those that have not will be tariffed at 12.5%. Senior administration officials pushed back on the idea the new levies were crafted explicitly to replace earlier tariffs, distinguishing them from a universal, global rate.