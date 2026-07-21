Trump edges back to tariff maximalism to sway trade talks

President Donald Trump is toying with a return to tariff maximalism, deploying a legally dubious negotiating tactic against Canada that promises to again spike Republican lawmakers’ blood pressure.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed Tuesday “to intensify negotiations,” Carney told reporters, before the president imposes 50% tariffs on Canadian autos, dairy, and alcohol next month. If they can’t reach an agreement, legal challenges are likely to greet the latest levies — injecting further uncertainty into the US economy at the height of a tough midterm campaign for his party.

Republican lawmakers now must swallow a new round of US-Canada trade barriers that have damaged a key alliance and made it harder to insulate their battleground candidates against Trump’s sagging pre-midterm economic approval.

“I’m curious to know a little bit more about the rationale for it,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said. “As you know, I’m not a huge fan of tariffs as a general rule.”

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Thune’s fellow South Dakota Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson used an identical word: “I want to understand more of the administration’s rationale. But Canada is a strong trade partner, and in general, I think our countries would be better off if we had stronger trade deals.”

It’s a different story in Canada, where Carney enjoys broad political support for resisting Trump’s pressure campaign on trade. Six in 10 Canadians view a deal to save the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement as urgent, polling firm Abacus said Tuesday, but only one in five say Canada should make compromises to get one earlier.

The opposition party even wants Carney to go further, suggesting that the US and Canada also revisit a recent deal to share revenue from the new Gordie Howe Bridge connecting Ontario with Detroit.

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“What the administration is trying to do here is to amp up pressure on Canada to get them to make more concessions in the USMCA negotiations,” said Peter Harrell, an attorney who served as former President Joe Biden’s senior director of international economics.

“What this might just as easily do in Canada is force them politically to dig in despite the costs — and actually retaliate and escalate in response,” he added.

Administration officials announced the tariffs on Monday, less than a month after USMCA lapsed amid a US desire to renegotiate the pact Trump inked during his first term. All affected goods — auto, dairy and alcohol — are viewed as hangups for the US in Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s negotiations over a new agreement with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts.

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“The Canadians have always been willing to engage if engagement means talking and meeting,” Greer told CNBC after Carney discussed what Canada has already proposed.

Those Canadian “proposals are generally for promises to discuss these issues, which we’re already doing — not to actually change these things,” added Greer, set to testify before Congress on Wednesday. “And for us, we want them fixed.”

Greer’s office did not comment for this story.