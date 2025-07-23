Fiber optics haven’t been a hot technology in decades, but the AI arms race and breakthroughs in next-generation fiber have put the industry back in the spotlight.

Florida-based Relativity Networks produces hollow-core fiber cables — an optical fiber that moves light through an air-filled chamber rather than the traditional glass core — that can transport data 50% faster than the established method. The two-year-old startup raised an oversubscribed $6.1 million in seed funding, bringing its total amount to $10.7 million, the company exclusively told Semafor. The funding will go towards retrofitting a cable facility in the Netherlands to produce the hollow-core fiber, CEO Jason Eichenholz said.

Its main customer? Data centers.

The demand for data centers to power AI has tech companies searching for affordable and available land that is close enough to population hubs to avoid sacrificing latency. (Bonus points if it’s far enough away from neighborhoods to not bug the residents.) Much of that land has been bought up, but hollow-core fiber allows them to expand their parameters.

The speed at which data travels through these fiber cables means data centers can be placed 50% farther from residential areas without slowing down the transfer. As power becomes the central issue in data center buildout, the fiber additionally allows companies to access underutilized parts of the electric grid and deploy clean energy sources that are difficult to build out in populated areas, like solar panels. Access to more energy and space from urban centers could help get their facilities up and running faster so Big Tech can start reaping the benefits of their AI investments.

Relativity Networks has already laid 25 miles of fiber for one hyperscaler, Eichenholz said. The demand is “insatiable,” he added: “We’re talking to every hyperscaler except Microsoft,” which acquired a similar company in 2022.