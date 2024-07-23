New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign after being convicted of corruption

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey will resign his seat, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, after being found guilty of taking part in a years-long international bribery scheme that saw him receive lavish gifts in exchange for using his position to help foreign governments.

His resignation is expected to take effect on Aug. 20, a date that was first reported by The New Jersey Globe.

Menendez had faced mounting calls from top Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy to resign following the guilty verdict, while other Democrats had vowed to vote him out if he didn’t do so voluntarily.

With his seat vacated, Murphy will appoint a replacement to complete his Senate term, which ends in 2025.