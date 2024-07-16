Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty of corruption, Democrats call for his resignation

If Menendez doesn’t resign, pressure will likely mount to expel him

Sources: New York Times , NBC News

Democratic lawmakers including New Jersey’s governor immediately called on Menendez to resign following the verdict, which he could refuse to do until after he appeals the case. But resisting resignation calls “would most likely create pressure on his fellow senators, especially Democrats facing difficult elections this fall” to hold a vote to expel him, according to The New York Times. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also urged him to step down following the verdict, but stopped short of threatening an expulsion vote. Menendez has already filed to run as an independent when his seat comes up for reelection this year, a move that “threaten[s] to complicate the dynamics in a race that would ordinarily be a layup for Democrats,” NBC reported.