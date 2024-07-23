Schumer, Jeffries endorse Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee for president

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries both endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrats’ presidential nominee on Tuesday.

They follow several major donors and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in throwing their weight behind her after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid on Sunday.

The endorsements came after Harris secured the vocal support of enough party delegates to run against former President Donald Trump in November. Harris is also set to hold her first campaign event as the presumptive nominee in Milwaukee, Wisc.

“Now that the process has played out from the grassroots, bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris,” Schumer said at a press conference on Tuesday. Harris is “willing, ready, and able to lead us into the future,” Jeffries said at the same event.