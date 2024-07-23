Kamala Harris launches presidential campaign after securing support from delegates

Biden campaign funds will transfer to Harris

Source: Forbes

Biden’s campaign immediately transferred all of its funds to Harris, and applied to the Federal Election Commission to change the name of its primary campaign committee to “Harris for President.” Republicans have threatened legal action against the move, arguing that the fund was intended for the Biden campaign and could not be transferred to Harris. Legal experts, however, have said the move is sound: The campaign fund “is her shared committee with Joe Biden, so the money is hers,” making it “perfectly legal” for Harris to absorb the fundraising, one analyst told Forbes.