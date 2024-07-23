Can Harris find a winning economic message?

This time around, Harris has the advantage of not having to piece together an agenda from scratch, and of campaigning in a general election rather than a crowded primary. Former administration officials, progressive activists, and Senate colleagues told Semafor they didn’t expect that Harris would significantly change course on economic policy from Biden, but that she seemed to be most invested in issues around the care economy, such as paid leave and child care, as well as pocketbook challenges facing families.

“She gets these issues,” said Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, who worked with Harris’ office on college affordability. In the White House, she was involved in topics like medical debt relief, broadband access and affordability, and the cost of housing, one ex-White House aide told Semafor. The aide added she focused on ensuring government benefits reached its intended audience without a complicated application process.

Harris also has close ties to organized labor, particularly the Service Employees International Union, whose convention she headlined in May. “She definitely believes in supporting workers, especially low-wage workers, in addition to manufacturing workers, so that combination is a one-two punch,” Roosevelt Institute President Felicia Wong, who attended the convention, told Semafor.

Progressive groups have other reasons to be happy with Harris. She’s viewed as at least as aggressive on climate issues as Biden, and her own 2020 plan focused strongly on the sorts of environmental justice issues — like the effect of pollution on minority communities — prioritized by activists. She has also aggressively advocated ditching the filibuster, tweeting for instance in 2019 she would eliminate it to pass a “Green New Deal.” That’s a contrast with Biden, who only gradually came around to the idea of poking holes in the 60-vote Senate threshold for specific issues like voting rights and abortion access.

One way Harris differs from Biden is her relatively friendly relationship with Big Tech, the dominant force in her home base of San Francisco. Her circle includes a number of industry executives and venture capitalists, including brother-in-law Tony West, now the chief legal officer at Uber. But she’s also expressed openness to ideas like breaking up giants like Facebook and called for careful regulations of artificial intelligence.

Progressive leaders said they were also skeptical Harris would ease up or scale back the administration’s broader push on antitrust.

“The American people are really on board with what they’ve been able to do on junk fees, on Ticketmaster, on requiring airlines to refund canceled flights — all of that has just been wildly popular,” Lindsay Owens, executive director of the Groundwork Collaborative, told Semafor. “I just have a hard time picturing a scenario in which she would want to deviate from something so successful.”

But it’s unclear whether the promise of continuity will win over an electorate that was, by and large, dissatisfied with Biden’s economic leadership. In Gallup’s polling, only 38% of Americans said they had at least a fair amount of confidence in the president to do the right thing on the economy, versus 46% who said the same for Trump. Recent YouGov polling shows that Harris currently trails Trump badly — 29% to 43% — on the question of who would better handle inflation. Democrats might be ready to rally around more of the same; other voters still need to be convinced.