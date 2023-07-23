African video games boom on mobile

Given Africa’s largely youthful population, perhaps it’s not surprising that there would be a huge interest in gaming. But this rapid growth will also be linked to the expansion of faster internet connections — in particular, 4G and 5G, as well as more affordable smartphones and other connected devices.

But this new report also shows that average revenue per user is likely still low relative to wealthier markets. A market like Nigeria, with 225 million connected mobile devices at the end of 2022, is estimated to have generated about $250 million — just over $1 per device.

And yet, it’s a reminder of the potential of Africa’s sheer market size, particularly when viewed in aggregate across 54 countries. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done to really fulfill this long standing potential. A lot of that work will be unglamorous and practical. It will involve everything from laying more internet cables to subsidizing connected devices and building more data centers but it will probably also mean resisting the temptation for opportunistic taxes on digital usage or hardware.

As we’ve seen in the African tech and entertainment sectors, once the tools and infrastructure are in place, remarkable things will start to happen.