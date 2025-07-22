Republican divide over Fed renovation grows

The GOP schism over the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion renovation continues to grow, as House Republicans weigh a new investigation into the project that’s propelling speculation about President Donald Trump firing Chair Jerome Powell.

While Republican senators are largely downplaying the prospects that Trump might seek to remove Powell over the renovation, the chair of the House Financial Services Committee’s oversight subpanel told Semafor on Monday night that he’s weighing his own probe of the Fed.

“I’m going to talk to [Chair] French Hill and see,” said Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., adding that committee Republicans had discussed the project “anecdotally” at the White House on Friday when they attended Trump’s signing of a cryptocurrency bill.

“There seems to be a lot of review already taking place — and that’s not inappropriate, right?” Meuser said. “I mean, $2.5 billion. So we’ve got to see what happened.”

AD

Trump has signaled that the Fed’s ongoing renovation could provide a rationale to fire the central banker, last week suggesting baselessly that the project may involve “fraud.” That move has divided GOP lawmakers — including many who see Trump as simply airing his frustration with the Fed’s choice to leave interest rates unchanged amid shifting tariff policy.

The appearance of bashing Powell’s management of a renovation project to cajole the central bank to lower interest rates has tested the independence of the Fed and sparked bipartisan concern about unsettling investors.

So far, the House Financial Services chair and his deputies have stayed out of the renovation fray, which members and aides described Monday as purposeful: Hill has said he does not believe Trump has the power to fire Powell.

AD

“We’re monitoring,” said another House Financial Services subcommittee chair, Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. “That’s all I know at this point.”