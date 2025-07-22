Events Email Briefings
© 2025 Semafor Inc.
Coca-Cola swaps corn syrup for cane sugar in MAHA-inspired move

Jul 22, 2025, 1:11pm EDT
A Coca-Cola truck.
Mike Blake/File Photo/Reuters

Companies aligning with MAHA means… cane sugar and beef fat?

Coca-Cola announced today it would introduce a new version of its iconic beverage sweetened with cane sugar, not corn syrup — sending corn growers into a panic. (The US also doesn’t produce enough sugar and so Coca-Cola would have to import it, potentially increasing shelf prices and adding to the trade deficit that Trump is trying to tackle.) PepsiCo, meanwhile, announced a health-forward version of its flagship drink.

A chart showing the year-to-date stock performance of Biglari Holdings, Sweetgreen, and Coca-Cola.

If the politics of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement are curious, uniting far-right conspiracy theorists and far-left granola enthusiasts, so is the business of MAHA. Shares of the parent company of Steak ‘N Shake, which has embraced bitcoin and beef tallow, are up 28% this year, while Sweetgreen’s are down 55%. As one frustrated lobbyist told me last week in Washington, “It’s strange that nowhere in the MAHA game plan is ‘eat some vegetables.’”

Rohan Goswami
