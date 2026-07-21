How Democrats learned to embrace Native American land acknowledgments

Halfway through an academic discussion back in 2020, Paige Cognetti offered up a candid observation about US history.

Cognetti — the mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania — recalled university professor Adam Pratt’s opening statement for the “Humanities in Action” panel that honored “the traditional caretakers of this land,” naming Native American tribes from the region. She mused about the “fear of the other” that’s deeply rooted for some Americans.

“It’s always been there,” Cognetti added. “Prof. Pratt began with, you know, speaking about the land that is stolen that we’re sitting on.”

Only a few dozen people have replayed the segment on YouTube since then. But now that Cognetti is battling Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., in a critical swing-seat House race, Republicans have found it. They’re asking whether the mayor stands by the view that her district is “stolen.”

“People in the 8th District don’t need liberal elitists like her telling them to be ashamed of their country,” said Bresnahan campaign spokeswoman Samantha Bullock.

Cognetti’s campaign spokeswoman chalked up the attack to “desperate DC consultants” who are trying “to caricature Paige with half-baked out-of-context videos.” While it may not upend her race, it’s a sign that Democrats’ decision to formalize land acknowledgments in their party meetings could haunt their candidates more than they realize.

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For some Democrats, the party’s six-year-old habit of acknowledging Native Americans’ role in the founding of the US is a welcome display of its commitment to diversity. Other Democrats, particularly critics of the party’s leftward shift under President Donald Trump, see apologetic language as an unhelpful legacy of the racial justice protests of 2020.

The basic facts of the Democratic policy aren’t in dispute, though: A tradition of naming historic Native tribes during regional events that started in Australia before spreading to Canada, arriving in the US via art exhibitions, is now part of every major party event.

Democrats’ land acknowledgment habit hasn’t drawn the same intraparty scrutiny as other academic language that’s crept into their lexicon, like “Latinx” or “birthing people.” But it’s emblematic of a broader trend toward lofty parlance that draws mockery from the GOP and occasionally raises questions from Democrats who want to keep it simple.

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“What we did to Native Americans is really well-documented, and it is a sad part of our nation’s history,” Democratic strategist James Carville said last year, after copious Fox News coverage of a land acknowledgement at a DNC meeting in Minneapolis. “Why are you bringing this up in an election?”