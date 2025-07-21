Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Republicans urge Commerce to finalize AI policy

Eleanor Mueller
Jul 21, 2025, 5:39am EDT
Howard Lutnick
Leah Millis/Reuters

A group of House Republicans is urging the Commerce Department to cement its policy on artificial intelligence chips so the US can continue outcompeting China on the technology.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., are pressing the administration to swiftly replace the Biden administration’s so-called AI diffusion rule with a less burdensome and strict regime that provides American companies “a stable environment to compete and win,” according to a copy of the letter to Secretary Howard Lutnick shared with Semafor.

“Investments happening now will create the world’s tech ecosystem for decades to come,” they wrote.

A Commerce Department spokesperson said in response that officials “look forward to continuing to work together” with Congress on the issue.

The Trump administration is set to unveil executive orders on this topic this week.

