Trump set to unveil AI orders to boost US edge over China

Jul 18, 2025, 1:07pm EDT
President Donald Trump signing an executive order on AI in January 2025. Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters

The White House is set to unveil several executive orders next week on securing the US AI edge against China. Pushing for speedier permitting for data center buildouts, promoting US tech exports, and other moves that would facilitate the nation’s advancements are expected to be part of the rollout.

A chart showing the share of total granted AI patents by country.

President Donald Trump is also expected to give a speech on his AI vision after months of private discussions between administration officials, tech executives, think tanks, and others. National security concerns over Chinese access to American technology continue to roil US allies and companies, with those issues holding up Nvidia chip sales to the UAE. Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton, a China hawk, has asked the Pentagon for more details about Chinese engineers working on military cloud computing systems at Microsoft, Reuters reported, after a ProPublica story brought their roles to light.

Gina Chon
