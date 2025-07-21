Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x Per Week
Sign up

KoBold Metals inks minerals exploration deal with DR Congo

Jul 21, 2025, 9:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Josh Goldman, the president of KoBold Metals.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Prosper Africa

KoBold Metals, a mining company backed by US billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, signed an agreement with DR Congo’s government to launch a “large-scale mineral exploration program” in the country.

KoBold uses artificial intelligence to identify metal deposits. The deal, announced by Kinshasa on Thursday, commits DR Congo to support KoBold’s acquisition and development of the Roche Dure lithium deposit.

The site, located within the larger Manono site in the country’s southeast, is one of the world’s biggest deposits of lithium, a key component in batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy sources.

The deal includes a commitment to resolve disputes that have delayed the development of the Manono project. It also commits signatories to support efforts to “develop the Lobito Corridor to connect DRC investments with secure supply chains to the United States.”

Alexis Akwagyiram
AD