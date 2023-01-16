Zambia’s AI mining hopes are raising familiar concerns

Lusaka, Zambia - A $150 million investment in a Zambian copper mine by a company backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos reflects rising demand for metals used in electric vehicle batteries — but experts question how much locals will benefit.

KoBold Metals, a U.S. exploration company that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify battery metal deposits, is making the investment in the undeveloped Mingomba mine. KoBold’s investors include a fund founded by Gates, and backed by other billionaires including Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Jack Ma, and Richard Branson.

Zambia’s Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe welcomed the investment, which was announced during the U.S.-Africa Leaders summit in December. “Investment has started flowing in, that’s what will trigger economic growth,” he said.