You Are the Führer’s Unrequited Love, by Jean-Noël Orengo.

Newly translated from French, Orengo’s self-described “counter-fiction” reexamines the life of Albert Speer, Adolf Hitler’s close friend and minister of armaments and war production in Nazi Germany who reinvented himself after World War II.

Tracing Speer’s rise and his postwar rehabilitation, the novel examines how he rewrote his own history through a carefully constructed narrative of remorse and denial that allowed him to evade full accountability. The book “reads as the character study of a man” who manipulated both Hitler and the postwar public into believing that he was “exactly what they wanted him to be,” writes the Guardian. Buy You Are the Führer’s Unrequited Love.