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Anglo names preferred bidder for De Beers stake

Jul 20, 2026, 8:50am EDT
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Rough diamonds during their sorting process are seen at the Botswana Diamond Valuing Company in Gaborone.
Juda Ngwenya/Reuters

Anglo American picked a group led by one of its former executives as its preferred bidder for an 85% stake in De Beers. The Global Diamond Consortium, led by Gareth Penny, was selected from three shortlisted groups following a bidding process, according to Moeti Mohwasa, Botswana’s defense minister. Botswana holds the remaining 15% of the world’s largest diamond miner alongside pre-emptive rights, giving Gaborone the full power to match the offer, buy the stake independently, or join forces with a third party. The group’s proposal included potential equity participation by neighboring diamond-producing nations Angola and Namibia.

Diamonds generate roughly 80% of Botswana’s export revenue and the country is the world’s top producer of the precious gems by value. Gaborone is assessing its participation in the deal and turnaround viability amid a prolonged slump in rough diamond demand driven by lab-grown competition. Last week, De Beers — which is owned by Anglo American — announced a two-year production halt at its flagship Venetia mine in South Africa.

Tiisetso Motsoeneng
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