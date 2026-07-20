African nations eye nuclear for energy security

Some 600 million people across Africa currently lack access to electricity, according to the International Energy Agency. Some experts say that expanding nuclear access on the continent is key to closing that gap, along with powering industrialization. But even in developed countries, deploying nuclear power is complicated, expensive, and comes with long lead times, which can all be major barriers in Africa. At least one of those barriers — financing — was eased by the World Bank last year when it lifted its longstanding ban on nuclear funding.

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IEA head Fatih Birol said removing such hurdles is essential to boosting energy security on the continent. “If we want to give support to Africa, we have to give some allowances in terms of concessional funding,” he said, also at the Aspen Security Forum. Africa gets just 3% of total global energy investment, despite having 20% of the world’s population, according to the IEA.

For Poneman, the source of funding is crucial. China and Russia are the main funders of nuclear projects globally — Russia’s order book for nuclear projects around the world is about $200 billion compared to $7.7 billion for the US — giving them a major strategic geopolitical edge. “We’re getting clobbered,” he said.

At the same time, looking into long-term deals may create “strategic dependencies that warrant careful consideration, as they may expose host countries to energy security risks,” Brent Wanner, head of the Power Sector Unit at the IEA, told Semafor. Many projects are structured as partnerships, he said, in which funders provide technology, construction, project management, fuel supply and, in some cases, financing support. “Nuclear energy is not a one‐off investment, but a multigenerational commitment,” he added.

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An additional challenge for nuclear deployment is grid capacity, since large nuclear reactors often produce too much power for underdeveloped grids. “New delivery models like Small Modular Reactors may be well suited to African countries due to the electricity-grid-to-SMR ratio,” Shah Nawaz Ahmad, senior adviser at the World Nuclear Association, told Semafor. SMRs could also couple with industrial sectors like mining, he added.