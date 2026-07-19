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US troop deaths heighten pressure facing Trump on Iran

Jul 19, 2026, 11:46am EDT
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US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

The US pounded Iran with fresh strikes after two American soldiers were killed in an attack on an air base in Jordan on Friday, pushing the two sides closer to all-out war.

The casualties, which bring the American military death toll from the conflict to 16, were the first since the US-Iran ceasefire took effect in April.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned the attack “only stiffens our resolve.”

Momentum toward renewed fighting has accelerated as the US deployed additional warplanes to the region, Iran formally withdrew from the ceasefire, and diplomacy stalled.

The troop deaths could increase domestic scrutiny of the war in the US and intensify pressure on President Donald Trump, Le Monde wrote, adding that “the trap of military escalation… is closing in” as “a logic of vengeance now drives the US.”

Lauren Morganbesser
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