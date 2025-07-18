Venture capital firm 500 Global will pour as much as $300 million into startups addressing urgent challenges in emerging markets over the next two years from a new office in Abu Dhabi.

Former Gates Foundation executive Dr. Alaa Murabit has been tapped to lead the firm’s new Sustainable Growth practice, with the aim of increasing co-investments with sovereign wealth funds, philanthropic organizations, and governments, according to a statement seen by Semafor.

Investment targets will largely be in Africa, Brazil, the Gulf, and India, and aim to tackle issues like climate adaptation, food and health systems, fertility, digital infrastructure, and gender equity. Murabit’s remit will include investment structuring and policy advisory to translate national priorities — like those seen in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, for example — into investments.