Founded 11 years ago by former Goldman Sachs partner Atanas Bostandjiev, Gemcorp has invested more than $8 billion in some of the world’s riskiest markets.

It joined the rush of foreign investors setting up in Abu Dhabi’s financial hub ADGM last year, with plans to hire 15 people within its first year. That hiring spree has been delayed as Gemcorp focuses on fundraising, Hajiyev said. Currently, only three investment professionals and one investor relations executive are working in the UAE, he said, and the firm will expand as its assets grow.

Gemcorp isn’t licensed in Saudi Arabia but is continuing to raise a $1 billion fund — first announced in 2023 — in partnership with the kingdom’s Ministry of Investment. It’s targeting deals in the kingdom across mining and rare earth minerals, technology, and social infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and workers’ accommodations. The firm is currently evaluating around two dozen transactions in the Gulf, with the majority in Saudi Arabia, Hajiyev said.